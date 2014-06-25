LHP Will Smith allowed his second home run of the season Tuesday -- a solo shot to Washington’s Anthony Rendon. In 41 appearances this season, Smith has a 1.46 ERA.

RHP Mike Fiers earned his first decision of the season -- a loss -- after giving up a home run to LF Ryan Zimmerman in Milwaukee’s 4-2 loss to Washington. Fiers, who threw a scoreless inning Monday night against the Nationals, threw 50 pitches over four innings Tuesday.

RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-6 with two RBIs Tuesday against the Nationals. Braun came into the game batting a season-low .278 and was just 13-for-71 in his previous 16 games. Manager Ron Roenicke said he was considering giving Braun a day off to rest and regroup.

RHP Yovani Gallardo earned his 12th quality start of the season, holding Washington to a run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings of work. Gallardo’s ERA dropped to 3.24 with the outing.