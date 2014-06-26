RHP Mike Fiers was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, just hours after throwing 50 pitches and taking the loss in Milwaukee’s 16-inning loss to Washington. Fiers made four appearances for the Brewers and went 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA. He will return to starting with the Sounds and is scheduled to take the mound Monday.

2B Scooter Gennett hit his first career grand slam Wednesday. The homer off Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg capped a 2-for-5 day. Gennett is batting .391 this month, with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

LF Khris Davis hit his 14th home run of the season Wednesday, a solo shot off Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg. Davis leads the Brewers in home runs this season and is tied for the team lead with 41 RBIs.

RHP Alfredo Figaro was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and pitched two scoreless innings in Milwaukee’s 9-2 victory over Washington. Figaro had a 5.02 ERA with the Sounds but after throwing 22 pitches Tuesday was a fresh enough arm to join a Brewers bullpen that covered 10 innings Tuesday night in Milwaukee. He made one other appearance for the Brewers this season, allowing one home run over three innings in Milwaukee’s 2-1 loss to San Diego on April 22.