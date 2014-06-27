2B Scooter Gennett hit his sixth home run of the season, a pinch-hit, two-run shot in the eighth inning Thursday against Colorado. Since Aug. 8 of last season, Gennett is batting .330, tying him with Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki for the highest average during that stretch. Gennett’s .311 average and .487 slugging percentage this season is the highest among National League second baseman.

3B Aramis Ramirez went 2-for-3 Thursday and hit a two-run home run in the first inning against the Rockies. Since coming off the disabled list June 5, Ramirez is batting .370 (30-for-81) with six home runs and 22 RBIs.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his MLB-leading 26th save of the season. Rodriguez now has 330 for his career, moving him into a tie with John Wettland for 12th place in baseball history.

2B Rickie Weeks made just his 23rd start of the season and went 3-for-5, including a leadoff home run and a double. Weeks is 7-for-37 in his last 17 games, including 1-for-8 as a pinch-hitter.