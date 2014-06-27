FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 28, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Scooter Gennett hit his sixth home run of the season, a pinch-hit, two-run shot in the eighth inning Thursday against Colorado. Since Aug. 8 of last season, Gennett is batting .330, tying him with Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki for the highest average during that stretch. Gennett’s .311 average and .487 slugging percentage this season is the highest among National League second baseman.

3B Aramis Ramirez went 2-for-3 Thursday and hit a two-run home run in the first inning against the Rockies. Since coming off the disabled list June 5, Ramirez is batting .370 (30-for-81) with six home runs and 22 RBIs.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his MLB-leading 26th save of the season. Rodriguez now has 330 for his career, moving him into a tie with John Wettland for 12th place in baseball history.

2B Rickie Weeks made just his 23rd start of the season and went 3-for-5, including a leadoff home run and a double. Weeks is 7-for-37 in his last 17 games, including 1-for-8 as a pinch-hitter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.