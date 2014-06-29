SS Jean Segura is day-to-day after leaving the game with leg cramps in the sixth inning Saturday. Segura has struggled for much of the season and has a .244 average after hitting .322 with 11 home runs in the first half last season, earning a spot on the NL All-Star team.

RF Ryan Braun had two hits, including a two-run triple, against Colorado. Braun came into the game batting .231 in June but has a five-game hitting streak and is 12-for-36 in his last eight games.

CF Carlos Gomez will be re-evaluated Sunday after suffering a sprained neck Saturday against Colorado. The injury occurred when Gomez collided with RF Ryan Braun while trying to field a shallow fly ball from the Rockies’ Ryan Wheeler. Gomez came out of the game, but he passed baseball’s concussion examination and could be unavailable Sunday, according to manager Ron Roenicke.

C Jonathan Lucroy had three hits Saturday, giving him 99 for the season -- one short of the National League lead. He does lead the league with 30 multi-hit games and is second with 27 doubles.