FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 29, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jean Segura is day-to-day after leaving the game with leg cramps in the sixth inning Saturday. Segura has struggled for much of the season and has a .244 average after hitting .322 with 11 home runs in the first half last season, earning a spot on the NL All-Star team.

RF Ryan Braun had two hits, including a two-run triple, against Colorado. Braun came into the game batting .231 in June but has a five-game hitting streak and is 12-for-36 in his last eight games.

CF Carlos Gomez will be re-evaluated Sunday after suffering a sprained neck Saturday against Colorado. The injury occurred when Gomez collided with RF Ryan Braun while trying to field a shallow fly ball from the Rockies’ Ryan Wheeler. Gomez came out of the game, but he passed baseball’s concussion examination and could be unavailable Sunday, according to manager Ron Roenicke.

C Jonathan Lucroy had three hits Saturday, giving him 99 for the season -- one short of the National League lead. He does lead the league with 30 multi-hit games and is second with 27 doubles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.