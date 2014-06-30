INF Jeff Bianchi had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville Sunday. He opened the season with the Brewers but struggled in limited action, hitting .145 in 21 games before being outrighted to Nashville on May 25. With the Sounds, he hit .276 in 24 games with three home runs and five triples.

SS Jean Segura was held out of the lineup Sunday due to leg cramps that forced him from Milwaukee’s Saturday game against the Rockies. Segura was able to pinch-hit, if needed.

CF Carlos Gomez was not in the starting lineup Sunday after straining his neck Saturday against the Rockies. Gomez was forced to leave the game when he collided with Ryan Braun but it was determined that he did not suffer a concussion, and was listed as day-to-day. Manager Ron Roenicke said Gomez could pinch-hit, if necessary.

RHP Alfredo Figaro was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Sunday. Figaro was recalled from the Sounds on June 25 and made his only appearance later that day, working two scoreless innings in a 9-2 victory over the Nationals.