RHP Wily Peralta will make his 17th start of the season in the finale of the two-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. In his previous start last Thursday, he allowed eight hits, two walks and four runs while striking out seven in six innings in a 7-4 win over Colorado. He is on a career-best five-game winning streak. The Brewers are 10-6 in his starts. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

SS Jean Segura (leg cramps) left Saturday’s game against Colorado and did not play on Sunday. The Brewers had Monday off and he returned to play in the 4-1 loss at Toronto, going 0-for-3.

OF Khris Davis (mild left pectoral muscle strain) left Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto in the middle of the seventh inning. He said the injury occurred diving into second base during the top of the seventh. He said he was injured diving back to the base. The injury is being treated with ice and electrical stimulation. “I just felt like my pec made a grabbing sensation,” Davis said. “It wouldn’t let go and come back when I started running, swinging my arm up. It’s just a mild strain.” Davis was hit by a pitch in the seventh and was picked off first by RHP Drew Hutchison. Davis stole second when he was able to elude the tag in a rundown play. INF/OF Elian Herrera took his place in left field in the bottom of the seventh. Davis finished his game 1-for-2 with an infield single and the stolen base.

RF Ryan Braun extended his hit streak to seven games when he drove in the Brewers’ only run on Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at Toronto with a sixth-inning double. He finished the game 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. He has three doubles, one triple, one homer and eight RBIs over that span and is batting .379 (11-for-29).

CF Carlos Gomez (neck strain) was back in the lineup and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the 4-1 loss at Toronto on Tuesday. He did not play on Sunday after he left Saturday’s game against Colorado in the seventh inning following a collision with RF Ryan Braun. The Brewers had Monday off.