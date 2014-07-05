INF/OF Elian Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. He hit .235 with four doubles and two RBI in 37 games. “Herrera did a nice job really covering everything for us,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said.

LF Khris Davis missed his second straight start after tweaking a muscle in his shoulder on Tuesday. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Davis might be available if needed on Friday off the bench. Davis is hitting .260 with 14 homers and 44 RBIs in 78 games.

RHP Kyle Lohse started strong on Friday night, striking out five of the first seven batters. But he allowed a two-run homer to slap-hitter Billy Hamilton and gave up three earned runs on seven hits in five innings to earn his third defeat. “I had good enough stuff,” Lohse said. “I just didn’t execute, and they didn’t miss when I didn’t execute.”

RF Ryan Braun entered Friday’s game with an eight-game hitting streak during which he’s batting .394 with a homer and 10 RBIs. “He’s swinging the bat better, getting close to where he normally is,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “For us to do the things we need to do, he needs to hit.” Braun went 0-for-3 with a walk on Friday.

C Jonathan Lucroy continues to hit Cincinnati pitching. He hit his ninth home run in the eighth inning Friday night finishing 2-for-4. He’s now batting .400 (12-for-30) against the Reds.