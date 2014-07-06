LF Khris Davis returned to the starting lineup on Saturday for the first time since sustaining a left shoulder strain on Tuesday. Davis is batting .260 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. “It was a nice feeling to write his name in the lineup,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. Davis went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games.

3B Aramis Ramirez snapped a six-game streak without an RBI when he delivered a run-scoring single in the first inning on Saturday and it proved to be the winning run. Ramirez went 2-for-4 and has hits in 16 of his past 21 games.

RHP Matt Garza entered Saturday’s game with a 5.45 ERA in seven career starts against Cincinnati, but he dominated Reds en route to his first shutout since 2010, when he no-hit the Tampa Bay Rays. Garza walked two and struck out nine. “I just kept attacking,” Garza said.

RF Ryan Braun, who was on the disabled list earlier this season because of a right oblique strain, left Saturday’s game in the second inning with low back spasms. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Braun felt tightness during batting practice, but believed he could play. Braun struck out in his first at-bat before being replaced in right field by Logan Schafer.