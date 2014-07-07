OF Logan Schafer, who replaced Braun in right field on Saturday and started there on Sunday, logged his first hit in eight at bats since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday with a sixth-inning leadoff triple -- his first triple of the season. He scored on Scooter Gennett’s one-out grounder to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 2-1. He later doubled and scored the tying run on Rickie Weeks’ pinch-hit single.

3B Aramis Ramirez was voted in as a starter for the national League All-Star team by the fans for the first time in his 16-plus years in the majors. While with the Chicago Cubs, he was named to the NL all-star team in 2005 and 2008.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez was named to the National League All-Star game on Sunday. He was picked for the first time since 2009, when he made the NL squad representing the New York Mets.

OF Ryan Braun was not in Milwaukee’s starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale after leaving Saturday’s game in the second inning with lower back spasms. SS Jean Segura replaced Braun in the No. 2 slot of the Brewers’ lineup. They were 20-6 this season with Segura hitting second.

RHP Yovani Gallardo will have to wait until at least Friday for his next shot at passing Ben Sheets and moving into fifth place all alone on Milwaukee’s career wins list. Gallardo and Sheets are tied with 86 each. Gallardo is 0-1 over his last three starts since his last win. Jim Slaton leads with 117 wins.

CF Carlos Gomez, who was named to the National League All-Star game on Sunday, was 0-for-4 in Sunday’s 4-2 loss at Cincinnati, leaving him 2-for-18 (.111) on the five-game road trip that ended with Milwaukee going 1-4. 1B Lyle Overbay also struggled, finishing the trip 1-for-10 (.100) after going 0-for-3 on Sunday.

C Jonathan Lucroy was named a reserve catcher for the national League All-Star team on Sunday. Lucroy has nine homers and 44 RBIs.