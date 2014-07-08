INF Jeff Bianchi matched a season high with two RBIs when he drove in a pair on a pinch-hit single in the fifth inning Monday. Bianchi is 6-for-12 with 12 RBIs in his career when hitting with the bases loaded.

RHP Wily Peralta will try to snap Milwaukee’s two-game losing streak Tuesday when he takes the mound against the Phillies at Miller Park. Peralta has won five in a row despite posting a 4.50 ERA in those starts. He’s 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA in two previous outings against the Phillies; both of them coming last season.

RF Ryan Braun was back in the lineup Monday after back spasms forced him out after one inning Saturday and kept him out of action Sunday at Cincinnati. Braun went 2-for-4 but left the game after an eighth-inning double when his back flared up and is day-to-day, according to manager Ron Roenicke.

RHP Marco Estrada allowed his MLB-leading 27th home run of the season in the first inning Monday, but settled down after that and struck out five over five innings in a 3-2 loss to the Phillies.