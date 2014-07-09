2B Scooter Gennett tied his career high with three hits Tuesday, including a solo home run in the first inning off Philadelphia right-hander Kyle Kendrick. Gennett also made his first career appearance in the outfield, moving to right field in the ninth inning of Milwaukee’s 9-7 loss to Philadelphia.

RHP Jimmy Nelson continues to dominate at Triple-A Nashville and the Brewers’ brass has taken notice. Nelson threw seven scoreless innings Monday night and hasn’t allowed a run in his last three starts, spanning 20 2/3 innings.

LHP Wei-Chung Wang needed just 11 pitches -- a season-low -- to get through his scoreless eighth inning Tuesday. Appearing in a game for the first time since June 29 -- and for just the 12th time this season -- Wang’s ERA dropped to 10.69.

RF Ryan Braun was not in the Brewers’ lineup Tuesday because of back spasms. Braun played just one inning Saturday at Cincinnati and sat out Sunday due to the injury. He started Monday against the Phillies and picked up two hits but left the game in the eighth inning after his back flared up while running out a double. Manager Ron Roenicke said he expects Braun to return before the end of the homestand.