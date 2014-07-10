FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
July 10, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jean Segura moved up to No. 2 in the Brewers’ lineup Wednesday but went 0-for-4. Segura, an All-Star a year ago, is struggling in 2014, batting just 232. He’s been awful in July, going just 3-for-29 at the plate, but manager Ron Roenicke said he’s pleased enough with Segura’s defense to keep him in the lineup for the time being.

1B Lyle Overbay went 2-for-3 with an RBI and now has eight multi-hit games this season. He has four hits in his last four games.

RHP Ryan Braun was out of the lineup for the second straight game Wednesday as he continues to deal with back spasms. Manager Ron Roenicke said Braun was available to pinch-hit if needed and expects him to be ready to return Thursday afternoon against the Phillies.

C Jonathan Lucroy got a day off Wednesday, his first since June 25 and just his third since May 5. Manager Ron Roenicke said he considered starting Lucroy at first base to keep his bat (.327, 9 HR, 44 RBIs) in the lineup but decided that Lucroy needed a full day. He was able to pinch-hit if necessary.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.