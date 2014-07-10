SS Jean Segura moved up to No. 2 in the Brewers’ lineup Wednesday but went 0-for-4. Segura, an All-Star a year ago, is struggling in 2014, batting just 232. He’s been awful in July, going just 3-for-29 at the plate, but manager Ron Roenicke said he’s pleased enough with Segura’s defense to keep him in the lineup for the time being.

1B Lyle Overbay went 2-for-3 with an RBI and now has eight multi-hit games this season. He has four hits in his last four games.

RHP Ryan Braun was out of the lineup for the second straight game Wednesday as he continues to deal with back spasms. Manager Ron Roenicke said Braun was available to pinch-hit if needed and expects him to be ready to return Thursday afternoon against the Phillies.

C Jonathan Lucroy got a day off Wednesday, his first since June 25 and just his third since May 5. Manager Ron Roenicke said he considered starting Lucroy at first base to keep his bat (.327, 9 HR, 44 RBIs) in the lineup but decided that Lucroy needed a full day. He was able to pinch-hit if necessary.