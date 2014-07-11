LHP Will Smith had his worst outing of the season Thursday, giving up five runs on three hits and two walks without recording an out. Smith had been unhittable for much of the season but has fallen into a rut lately and has allowed nine earned runs over his last three outings (40.50 ERA), ballooning his ERA 1.36 to 3.24. Since June 1, his ERA is 7.72.

RHP Jimmy Nelson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville, where he was 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 111 innings of work. Nelson has made one spot start this season for Milwaukee, throwing five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Nelson will take the spot of Marco Estrada in the rotation and is scheduled to start Saturday when the Brewers host the Cardinals at Miller Park.

LHP Wei-Chung Wang was placed on the 15-day disabled list with tightness in his left shoulder. Wang struggled in limited action this season; he allowed 21 earned runs over 17 innings of work, including six home runs, in 13 appearances. As a Rule 5 pick out of the Pirates organization, Milwaukee is required to keep Wang on the major league roster all season. But because he’s been active for 90 days, he can be placed on the disabled list while maintaining contractual control of the player for the future.

RHP Matt Garza retired his first 13 batters and held the Phillies to three hits of 7 2/3 innings but was tagged with two runs and a loss Thursday afternoon. In his last eight starts, Garza has gone 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA (15 earned runs in 56 2/3 innings of work).

RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers lineup Thursday and went 1-for-4 after sitting out the last two games with back spasms. Braun played sporadically since his back first flared up last Saturday, forcing him to the bench after just one inning against Cincinnati. He sat Sunday and returned Monday, getting two hits, but had to leave that game early, as well.

RHP Marco Estrada was originally listed as the Brewers’ starter for Saturday, but manager Ron Roenicke wouldn’t confirm whether or not he would, in fact, make that start. But hours after the Brewers melted down late for a 9-1 loss Wednesday; their fifth loss in a row and ninth in their last 10 games, the question was answered as Milwaukee summoned RHP Jimmy Nelson from Triple-A Nashville. With Nelson in the fold and slated to start Saturday, Estrada will move to the bullpen.