FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
July 12, 2014 / 11:47 PM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Scooter Gennett tied his career high with three hits including a two-run triple, and scored twice against the Cardinals on Friday. Gennett is 9-for-33 at the plate this month.

RHP Jimmy Nelson returned to Milwaukee after he was recalled late Thursday night from Triple-A Nashville, where he was 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 111 innings of work. Nelson made one spot start this season for Milwaukee, throwing five scoreless innings against the Mets while allowing five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Nelson will take the spot of Marco Estrada in the rotation and is scheduled to start Saturday when the Brewers host the Cardinals at Miller Park.

LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. Manager Ron Roenicke said he wasn’t sure what the plan was for Wang, a Rule 5 Pick that had been used sparingly this season.

RHP Yovani Gallardo gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks, including three home runs Friday night, dropping his record to 1-11 in 19 career starts against the Cardinals with a 6.45 ERA. In his last six starts overall, Gallardo is 1-1 with a 2.85 ERA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.