2B Scooter Gennett tied his career high with three hits including a two-run triple, and scored twice against the Cardinals on Friday. Gennett is 9-for-33 at the plate this month.

RHP Jimmy Nelson returned to Milwaukee after he was recalled late Thursday night from Triple-A Nashville, where he was 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 111 innings of work. Nelson made one spot start this season for Milwaukee, throwing five scoreless innings against the Mets while allowing five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Nelson will take the spot of Marco Estrada in the rotation and is scheduled to start Saturday when the Brewers host the Cardinals at Miller Park.

LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. Manager Ron Roenicke said he wasn’t sure what the plan was for Wang, a Rule 5 Pick that had been used sparingly this season.

RHP Yovani Gallardo gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks, including three home runs Friday night, dropping his record to 1-11 in 19 career starts against the Cardinals with a 6.45 ERA. In his last six starts overall, Gallardo is 1-1 with a 2.85 ERA.