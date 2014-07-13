SS Jean Segura was placed on the bereavement list Saturday and returned to his native Dominican Republic, where his nine-month-old son passed away late Friday. Manager Ron Roenicke said he wasn’t sure whether or not Segura would rejoin the team when it returns after the All-Star Break next Friday in Washington.

INF Elian Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday morning and arrived in Milwaukee in time for the Brewers’ game against the Cardinals at Miller Park. Herrera is on his fourth stint with the Brewers this season. In 38 games, he’s batting .232 (19-for-82).

RHP Jimmy Nelson struggled in his first career start at Miller Park, allowing eight runs -- six earned -- on eight hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings against the Cardinals on Saturday. Nelson, who pitched five scoreless innings against Miami in a spot start earlier this season, went 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 17 starts at Triple-A Nashville before he was recalled Thursday night.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny allowed two hits but didn’t allow a run in two-thirds of an inning of relief Saturday against St. Louis. Since joining the Brewers on June 14, Gorzelanny has appeared in nine games and has not allowed a run over 8 2/3 innings.