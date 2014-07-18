SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 17. With Bianchi on the disabled list, INF Elian Herrera will be the backup at shortstop.

2B Irving Falu was claimed by Milwaukee off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Falu was then optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

SS Jean Segura is returning to the Milwaukee Brewers after the death of his infant son. Segura will be in Washington as the Brewers resume play Friday night against the Nationals after the four-day All-Star Game break. He left the team last weekend for the Dominican Republic after learning his 9-month-old son, Janniel, died.