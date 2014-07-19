LHP Will Smith was unavailable out of the Brewers bullpen Friday because of back spasms that flared up prior to the game. Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke did not think Smith would miss any more time with the issue.

SS Jean Segura returned to the Brewers on Friday after being reinstated from the bereavement list. Segura missed two games after the death of his infant son in the Dominican Republic. “He had a good look on his face and he wants to get back out doing what he likes,” manager Ron Roenicke said. Segura drew a warm round of applause at Nationals Park before his first at-bat.

2B Scooter Gennett joined an exclusive list of players who have hit multiple home runs off Washington ace Stephen Strasburg after his first-inning solo shot. Gennett previously connected off Strasburg for a grand slam in Milwaukee on June 25. Giancarlo Stanton, Dan Uggla, Ike Davis, Freddie Freeman, Justin Ruggiano and Tyler Colvin and teammate Khris Davis are the only others with multiple homers against Strasburg.

OF Khris Davis hit his team-leading 16th home run in the second inning, depositing a 3-2 fastball over the wall in right-center field. Since July 23, 2013, the date of Davis’ first MLB home run, he (27 homers) trails only Giancarlo Stanton (35) and Justin Upton (28) among NL outfielders in that category.

RHP Matt Garza was a hard-luck loser in his last start, taking a no hitter into the seventh inning before allowing two earned runs in an eventual 9-1 defeat. It was his 13th quality start of the season, however. He’ll make his second start of the year against the Nationals, having lost on June 23. He’s 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA in five career starts against Washington.

C Jonathan Lucroy was ready to kick off the second half of the season, but was still flying high from his start at the All-Star Game earlier in the week, where he went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. “It was a really great time. We obviously had a lot of fun doing it,” he said. “It was a great experience and is something I will never forget the rest of my life.”