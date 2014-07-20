LHP Will Smith was not available to pitch Friday due to back spasms that came up prior to the game. But he was available Saturday, according to manager Ron Roenicke. The Brewers used three relievers but Smith was not one of them Saturday.

SS Jean Segura started for the Brewers on Friday after he was reinstated from the bereavement list after missing two games following the death of his infant son in the Dominican Republic. He started and was 1-for-4 Saturday.

2B Scooter Gennett started again on Saturday for the Brewers after he hit a home run on Friday against Stephen Strasburg -- his second homer of the year against the right-hander. He was hitless in three at-bats Saturday and is now hitting .306.

RHP Matt Garza made the start on Saturday for the Brewers. Garza, who gave up six runs in his previous three starts, retired just one batter and gave up five hits and two walks to the eight batters he faced. It was the shortest start of his career, which spans 211 career starts. He fell to 6-7 with the loss. “He didn’t throw the ball that badly,” manager Ron Roenicke said of Garza. “They did a good job of fouling them off. One ball was hit hard (by Ramos). I had to take him out. None of us are comfortable with him going 50 (pitches in one inning). They had some ugly hits there. Saying that, they fouled off a lot of tough pitches.” Said Garza: “It was not a good day. I felt fine. What are you going to do? They start the game with a jam-shot single (by Span). There is not much else you can say. It was one of those days.”

RHP Yovani Gallardo will start the series finale on Saturday in Washington. He has allowed 12 runs in his last three starts.

RHP Marco Estrada, a former starter, helped save the Brewers bullpen as he went 5 2/3 innings and gave up three runs Saturday after starter Matt Garza left after retiring just one of the eight batters he faced. “He picked me up,” Garza said.