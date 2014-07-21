LHP Will Smith (back spasms) was not available July 18 but he was July 19, though he did not pitch. Smith pitched a scoreless eighth inning July 20.

RHP Wily Peralta will get the start Monday when the Brewers begin a series at home with the Reds. Peralta has made 19 starts and has allowed 122 hits in 119 2/3 innings.

SS Jean Segura started for the Brewers in the three games over the weekend in Washington after he was reinstated from the bereavement list after missing two games following the death of his infant son in the Dominican Republic. He started and was 1-for-4 Saturday and was 1-for-4 Sunday.

2B Scooter Gennett started the first two games of the Washington series then came off the bench to get a pinch-hit on Sunday in the top of the ninth. Gennett is hitting .308. He is a graduate of Sarasota High in Florida. That is also the alma mater of Washington SS Ian Desmond.

RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

OF Khris Davis, who hit a homer Friday, drove in a run with a single on Sunday. But he overthrew the cutoff man in the last of the ninth on a double by Jayson Werth, and Anthony Rendon scored the winning run for the Nationals. “If he hits the cutoff man, he’s out,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “We need to quit making so many mistakes. We did a nice job of coming back and tying it. We let an opportunity go.”

RHP Kevin Shackelford, who was designated for assignment on July 17, was sent outright to Double-A Huntsville.

LHP Zach Duke continues to shine out of the Milwaukee bullpen. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning on Sunday against the Nationals, his former team, and lowered his ERA to 1.13.

RHP Yovani Gallardo made the start in the series finale on Sunday in Washington. He has allowed 12 runs in his last three starts and gave up four runs in six innings and took the loss against Washington. “I thought his stuff was good. I thought he threw some great curveballs. He did a good job of battling,” manager Ron Roenicke said of his starter.