Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
July 23, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jim Henderson (strained right shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list Monday, making room for RHP Jeremy Jeffress, who was called up from Triple-A Nashville. Henderson is currently on a minor league rehab assignment and could re-join the Brewers by the end of the month.

RHP Rob Wooten was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. In 37 appearances with Milwaukee, Wooten had a 1-4 record a 4.36 ERA. He posted a 0.37 ERA in 13 May outings but has been shelled over the last six weeks, going 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA in 20 appearances since June 1.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez threw a perfect ninth inning to record his 29th save of the season, putting him second among National League closers. In 31 save situations this season, Rodriguez has a 1.94 ERA and three blown saves.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress had his contract selected Monday from Triple-A Nashville where he was 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 30 appearances. Jeffress, a former first-round pick of the Brewers, struggled with marijuana dependency as a prospect in Milwaukee’s system and was suspended three times before he was eventually dealt to Kansas City as part of a package for right-hander Zack Greinke. He began the season with the Blue Jays, who released him on April 16.

RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-4 with two RBIs Monday, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Braun is batting .400 (14-for-35) during that streak with a triple, a home run, four doubles and seven RBIs. He leads the team with 56 RBIs this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
