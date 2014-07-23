2B Scooter Gennett left Tuesday’s game after four innings with tightness in his left quadriceps. He is considered day-to-day, according to manager Ron Roenicke. Roenicke said the issue was bothering Gennett for a while and that he likely won’t be in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for the series finale. Gennett went 0-for-2 Tuesday, but he was 9-for-24 in his previous seven games.

RHP Jimmy Nelson did not earn a decision after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings Tuesday against Cincinnati. He struck out five and allowed just one walk but hit three batters, including one with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. Since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on July 10, Nelson has allowed nine earned runs in 10 1/3 innings while striking out 10.

LHP Zach Duke struck out the side in the eighth inning Tuesday, extending his streak of scoreless appearances to 12. Since June 1, Duke has allowed just one earned run -- a solo home run by Rockies OF Chris Dickerson on June 20 -- and has struck out 25 in 18 innings.

RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-4 Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Braun is 16-for-39 (.410) with two home runs and eight RBIs during that stretch. Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of his season-ending, 65-game suspension for violating baseball’s Joint Drug Agreement.

C Jonathan Lucroy hit two solo homers Tuesday, including a walk-off shot that gave the Brewers a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Lucroy was 3-for-30 over his previous eight games. “I think he’s been swinging the bat better than not getting any hits lately,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “I know he’s been frustrated because he thinks he’s been squaring up some balls. He wasn’t locked in, but today, obviously, a big day.”