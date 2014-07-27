FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Wily Peralta struggled with command but worked into the sixth and held the Mets to three runs to earn his 12th victory of the season. That moves him into the team lead and ties him with St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright, Los Angeles’ Zack Greinke, Cincinnati’s Alfredo Simon and the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner for the most in the National League.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez recovered from a blown save Friday to pick up his 30th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning against the Mets Saturday. His 30 saves are the second most in the National league. Rodriguez is 30-for-34 in save opportunities this season.

LHP Zach Duke faced four batters and recorded three strikeouts Saturday, extending his streak of scoreless appearances to 14. Duke has allowed just one earned run since June 1 and has struck out 10 in his last six outings.

1B Mark Reynolds went 2-for-3 and hit his 17th home run of the season Saturday. With one game left on a seven-game homestand, Reynolds is batting .400 (6-for-15) with a double and four home runs.

