RHP Wily Peralta found Greg Gibson’s small strike zone after walking four of the first eight batters and beat St. Louis for the third time this year. Peralta lasted 6 2/3 innings, allowing just five hits and two runs with only three strikeouts. He was able to get quicker outs after the first by keeping his 95-mph fastball down, inducing 11 outs via grounders.

2B Scooter Gennett (left index finger) was scratched from Friday night’s lineup after being injured while bunting in the indoor cages before the game. Gennett underwent X-rays and they came back negative, although his status for Saturday night wasn’t known. He’s been a key to the Brewers’ offensive success this year, batting .302 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (blister) was scratched from Saturday night’s scheduled start. Nelson last pitched on Sunday, dropping a tough 2-0 decision to the New York Mets as Jacob deGrom threw a shutout. It’s not known when Nelson will return to the rotation, although he could get a start next week when Milwaukee returns home to face slumping San Francisco and the surging Los Angeles Dodgers.

RHP Kyle Lohse was moved up a day and will start Saturday night’s middle game of this big three-game series in St. Louis. Lohse last worked Monday night in Tampa Bay, taking a tough 2-1 loss on a two-run bloop single by James Loney in the bottom of the sixth. Lohse has pitched once against his old team this year, getting no-decisioned on April 29 in a game that Milwaukee won 5-4 in 11 innings.

OF Gerardo Parra was acquired in a trade Thursday from Arizona for a pair of minor leaguers, OF Mitch Haniger and LHP Anthony Banda. Parra didn’t get to St. Louis until 4 p.m. Friday, so he wasn’t in the starting lineup, but came in for defense in the seventh and fanned in his only at-bat. The Brewers optioned OF Logan Schafer to make room for Parra.