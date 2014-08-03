2B Scooter Gennett (left index finger) was back in the lineup Saturday night against the Cardinals, batting seventh. Gennett was scratched just over three hours before Friday night’s 7-4 win when he was injured while bunting in the batting cage underneath the stadium. Gennett went 2-for-3 with a two-run double before leaving with quad tightness in the sixth inning.

LF Khris Davis (left calf) wasn’t in the lineup Saturday against the Cardinals after leaving Friday night’s game in the bottom of the seventh inning. But Davis might not have been in there anyway now that the team has traded for Gerardo Parra, who figures to get most of the starts for the remainder of the season as part of a platoon with Davis.

RHP Kyle Lohse simply lacked his normal command and took a severe beating by St. Louis on Saturday night. Lohse gave up a season-high nine runs (seven earned) and nine hits in four-plus innings with three walks and two strikeouts. It was just the second time in 23 starts that he has allowed more than four runs.

3B Aramis Ramirez enjoyed his second straight three-hit game in the series and is 15-of-33 this year against the Cardinals with four multi-hit games, two homers and eight RBIs. It was the first time Milwaukee lost this year when Ramirez collects three hits. His sixth-inning triple was his first since Sept. 28, 2012, against Houston.

RHP Matt Garza has had a difficult time in his career at Busch Stadium, which is where he’ll pitch the series finale Sunday. Garza is 0-2 with a 9.56 ERA in four career starts there, including an 9-3 loss on April 30 in which he allowed five runs in four innings. He also lost to St. Louis 4-0 on April 14, pitching well aside from allowing a three-run homer to Jon Jay in the sixth inning. Garza has 15 quality starts in his 22 outings this year.