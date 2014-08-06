SS Jean Segura returned to the lineup Tuesday after the team’s day off, and he went 0-for-3. He sat out Sunday due to a sore left quad.

2B Scooter Gennett was out of the Brewers lineup again Tuesday, as he continues to get past a nagging left quad injury. Gennett said he was feeling significantly better but manager Ron Roenicke wanted to give Gennett one more full day in the hopes that Gennett would able to play at full speed when he does return to the lineup.

OF Khris Davis was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday while he deals with a sore left elbow. Manager Ron Roenicke said Davis woke up with the issue Tuesday morning but was available to pinch-hit if needed. Recently acquired OF Gerardo Parra started in Davis’ place.

RHP Rob Wooten was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and rejoined the team Tuesday night. Wooten joins Milwaukee for the third time this season; he was called up on April 13 and again on May 1. Wooten allowed just five earned runs in his first 17 appearances (17.0 IP) but went 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA in his last 20 outings before being returned to Nashville on July 21.

RHP Matt Garza was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday because of a left rib cage strain. Garza suffered the injury Sunday at St. Louis. He had held the Cardinals to one hit on 71 pitches through six innings before giving way to a pinch-hitter in the seventh. Manager Ron Roenicke said after the game that Garza felt a pull in his left oblique.