2B Scooter Gennett returned to the lineup Wednesday and had two hits in Milwaukee’s 7-4 loss to the Giants. Gennett had appeared in just two games since July 29 because of a strained left quad.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny allowed his first run of the season, an eighth-inning home run by the Giants’ Pablo Sandoval. Gorzelanny spent most of the season on the disabled list after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery but had thrown 12 scoreless innings and struck out 14 after joining the team June 14.

RHP Yovani Gallardo lasted just four innings Wednesday in a 7-4 loss to the Giants, his second-shortest start of the season. He had held opponents scoreless for 16 2/3 consecutive innings before allowing three runs in the first inning Wednesday. He was charged with four runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four.

RHP Marco Estrada threw three scoreless innings Wednesday, making it all the more unlikely that he will return to the rotation Saturday in place of the injured Matt Garza. Estrada began the season in Milwaukee’s rotation but had trouble keeping the ball in the park and went 7-6 with a 4.96 ERA in 18 starts. Since moving to the bullpen, Estrada has a 2.70 ERA and has not allowed a home run in 13 1/3 innings.