INF Irving Falu was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. Falu went 0-for-10 in 11 games for Milwaukee earlier this season, then had a stint with San Diego before he was reacquired by the Brewers.

RHP Wily Peralta became baseball’s first pitcher to win 14 games this season after holding the Giants to a run on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings of work. He also set a career high with nine strikeouts. Peralta won five in a row and has a 1.63 ERA during that stretch.

RHP Mike Fiers will return from Triple-A Nashville and start Saturday against the Dodgers in place of injured RHP Matt Garza. Fiers started 17 minor league games this season and is 8-5 with a 2.55 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings of work. He appeared in four games with Milwaukee earlier in the season and allowed two runs in seven innings.

2B Scooter Gennett was out of the lineup Thursday as manager Ron Roenicke tries to ease him back into everyday action after battling a left quad injury over the last week. Gennett started Wednesday night and picked up two hits, but Roenicke didn’t want to risk further problems by playing Gennett in a day game following a night game.