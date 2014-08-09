LHP Will Smith made his MLB-leading 60th appearance Friday and worked a perfect eighth inning against the Dodgers. Since giving up four runs in 1/3 of an inning on July 29 at Tampa, Smith has made five appearances and allowed just one hit and one walk in three innings of work.

RHP Mike Fiers was recalled from Triple-A Nashville after the game. Fiers will start Saturday in place of RHP Matt Garza, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list earlier this week with a strained left oblique. In a corresponding roster move, RHP Rob Wooten was optioned to Nashville.

RHP Rob Wooten gave up a base hit to the only batter he faced Friday night then was optioned after the game to Triple-A Nashville in order to make room for RHP Mike Fiers, who will start Saturday. Wooten was recalled Tuesday from Nashville when Matt Garza was placed on the DL.

3B Aramis Ramirez had two hits Friday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Since coming off the disabled list June 5, Ramirez is batting .321 (67-for-209) with eight home runs and 34 RBIs.

C Jonathan Lucroy is battling a sore right hamstring and was not in the Brewers lineup Friday night. Manager Ron Roenicke said the move was only precautionary and that he had been planning to give Lucroy a day off in the next few days, anyway.