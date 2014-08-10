RHP Mike Fiers went eight innings and held the Dodgers to a run and three hits with five strikeouts Saturday in his first major league start since June 2, 2013. Fiers was called up Friday from Triple-A Nashville, where he had gone 8-5 with a 2.55 ERA in 17 starts this season. Fiers went 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA in four games with Milwaukee earlier this season.

LF Khris Davis has been battling a sore left elbow but returned to the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers and hit his team-leading 19th home run of the season. Davis is batting .235 in six August games and has driven in nine runs since the All-Star break.

C Jonathan Lucroy returned to the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers and went 3-for-4 after sitting out Friday because of a sore hamstring. After hitting .315 with 32 doubles and 44 RBIs in the first half, Lucroy has slowed down since the All-Star break and is batting .271 with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.