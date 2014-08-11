FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jimmy Nelson struck out three over six innings and held the Dodgers to two runs on eight hits Sunday in Milwaukee’s 5-1 loss. In his past four starts, Nelson has a 3.46 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 24 innings. He also hit safely in each of his last three starts after going 0-for-59 at the plate in the minor leagues and going hitless in his first seven big league at-bats.

LHP Wei-Chung Wang made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits in three innings. Chung went on the disabled list retroactive to July 9 due to left shoulder tightness. He began his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny gave up an unearned run on two hits in one-third on an inning Sunday against the Dodgers. He has appeared in 15 games since coming off the disabled list June 14 and has only been charged with one earned run in 13 1/3 innings, but all five runners he inherited scored.

RHP Matt Garza is still being held out of baseball-related activities due to a strained left oblique, and he will not begin playing catch until he is completely pain-free, manager Ron Roenicke said Sunday. Garza injured the muscle a week ago in St. Louis, where he had held the Cardinals to one hit over six innings. He landed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

RHP Yovani Gallardo gave up three first-inning runs his last time out, snapping a 16 2/3-inning scoreless streak. He will try and get back on track Monday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. In his past 10 starts, Gallardo is 2-2 with a 3.34 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 62 innings. He hasn’t faced the Cubs this season but is 8-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 17 career starts against the Cubs, 4-1 with a 3.21 ERA in nine starts at Wrigley.

