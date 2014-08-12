RHP Wily Peralta (14-6, 3.42 ERA) makes his 24th start of the season and third against the Cubs in Tuesday’s second game. He started last Thursday vs. San Francisco and earned a 3-1 victory after pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing one run on seven hits while striking out nine and walking one. He has won his last five starts while posting a 1.64 ERA in that span. He’s made 15 quality starts this season. Peralta is 0-2 against the Cubs this season and 2-4 lifetime in seven starts.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez took over the National League lead with his 36th save on Monday. Rodriguez, 4-4 with a 2.78 ERA, has made 56 appearances and leads the National League with 54 finishes. Rodriguez has pitched 55 innings and struck out 63 while walking just 12. He ranks 12th on the all-time save list with 340 and is two away from passing Rollie Fingers for 11th place.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (7-6) made major strides from his last start. On Monday, the Milwaukee right-hander scattered six hits and struck out six as he helped lead the Brewers to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game Wrigley Field series. Last Wednesday against the Giants, Gallardo gave up four runs on nine hits and lasted just four innings. The difference on Monday? “I think command (of) the fastball to both sides of the plate and I could go up out of the zone whenever I needed to, which was something that I struggled with last time,” Gallardo said. He allowed just one earned run while walking none in his seven-inning outing.

1B Mark Reynolds played his 59th game at first base on Monday and, with Lyle Overbay (52 games), have provided a measure of stability at the position. “We envisioned coming into the season that he (Reynolds) was going to get most of it, open to who was swinging better. Lyle was swinging better for a while and I played him more. ... Plus (Reynolds) is outstanding defensively. We put a bunch of guys there last year that hadn’t played the position. I don’t know how many we even played (and) we suffered defensively.”

C Jonathan Lucroy is second in the National League with 38 doubles -- one behind Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt. Lucroy is on track to hit 52, which would make him the third Brewer all-time with more than 50. He would join Lyle Overbay (53 in 2004) and Aramis Ramirez (50 in 2012). No catcher in major league history has ever led his league in doubles.