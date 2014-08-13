FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
August 14, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Wily Peralta (14-7) was denied a shot at his sixth straight victory and suffered a 3-0 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday. Peralta, who worked 6 1/3 innings and threw 99 pitches, gave up three earned runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out three. He slipped to 14-7. “He struggled with his command,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “He made some great pitches but overall he battled again. He battles when he’s not on and he still keeps them down to three runs. With our offense that should be good enough.”

3B Jason Rogers continues to swing a hot bat for the Brewers’ Triple-A Nashville team. Rogers, the 2013 minor league player of the year, hit three home runs and drove in nine runs in last Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of Round Rock. He’s hitting .301 in 38 games with the Sounds with six doubles, seven home runs, 28 RBIs and 23 runs scored. He earned organizational honors last year while with Double-A Huntsville after hitting .270 in 133 games with 22 home runs and 87 RBIs.

RHP Kyle Lohse (11-6, 3.33 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season and third against the Cubs on Wednesday night. He started and had no decision last Friday against the Dodgers in the Brewers’ 9-3 win. Lohse had 17 quality starts this year and opponents are batting .248 against him. Milwaukee is 16-8 in his starts. Lohse is 7-6 with a 4.71 ERA in 22 career starts against the Cubs, including a 2-0 record this season. He’s 3-2 in eight career starts at Wrigley Field.

1B Lyle Overbay has split time (52 games) with Mark Reynolds at first base but not much of late as Reynolds has had the bulk of the playing time. But Overbay has seen spot action as a pinch hitter and is .412 in that role. He’s also batting .378 with runners in scoring position whether pinch hitting or starting.

3B Aramis Ramirez went 1-for-3 and is now hitting .321 in 60 games since coming off the disabled list on June 4. Ramirez, who played for the Cubs between 2003-11, is a career .307 hitter (681-for-2,218) in 608 games at Wrigley Field.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
