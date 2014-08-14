C Martin Maldonado went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and RBI on Wednesday and combined with teammate Rickie Weeks with back-to-back seventh-inning home runs. It was Maldonado’s third of the season and first in 28 games since hitting his last on May 14 at Pittsburgh.

Mike Fiers (1-1, 1.80 ERA) makes his second start and sixth appearance for the Brewers on Thursday. He pitched last Saturday against the Dodgers and picked up a 4-1 victory while working eight innings and giving up one earned run on three hits and a walk. Fiers was called up from Triple-A Nashville last Saturday and moved into the rotation in place of injured Matt Garza. He is 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA in two career games (one start) vs. the Cubs.

RHP Kyle Lohse (11-7) lasted just three innings, gave up four runs and departed to start the fourth after tweaking his right ankle during a third-inning at-bat. “I didn’t feel right from the start,” Lohse said. “And then tweaked it trying to check a swing and from there I (couldn‘t) push off the way I want to. ... I probably could have kept going, but ... you have to be smart and not hurt something else.”

RHP Francisco Rodriguez offers the closest thing to a guarantee these days for the Brewers. The 32-year-old closer has a major-league-leading 36 saves. Moreover, he has recorded saves in each of his last seven opportunities, including a 3-1 win at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

3B Jonathon Lucroy went 1-for-4 and snapped an 0-for-11 hitless skid to begin the series with an eighth-inning triple to the right-field corner. The triple was the third of the year for Lucroy, who failed to score. He’s batting .303 with 28 doubles, 12 homers and 53 RBIs.