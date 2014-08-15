RHP Mike Fiers (2-1) turned in another impressive performance in Milwaukee’s 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Fiers struck out a career-high 14 and became the first Brewer ever with that many strikeouts and no runs allowed as he worked six scoreless innings while giving up just three hits and walking one. “I knew he was striking out a lot of guys, I didn’t know he had those kind of numbers. It’s impressive,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. Fiers was dominating from the start, striking out seven of the first nine Cubs he faced, including five straight between the second and third innings.

SS Elian Herrera went 3-for-4, recording his second multi-hit game of the month with two singles and an RBI triple on Thursday. It was his second career three-base hit and first since June 28, 2012 with the Dodgers. He has seven hits in five August games, going .412 (7-for-17).

RHP Jimmy Nelson (2-3, 4.00 ERA) makes his seventh Brewers start and second against the Dodgers in Friday’s opener of a three-game weekend series. He has had four quality starts, all in his last four outings. Nelson went 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) at Triple-A Nashville this season.

RHP Kyle Lohse’s status for his next start remains up in the air after he tweaked his right ankle during a Wednesday at-bat. And it subsequently made it more difficult for Lohse to push off his right leg when he returned to the mound. “It affected him, it affected his landing,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. Lohse aggravated a minor injury suffered during an Aug. 2 start at St. Louis. Milwaukee has two open dates next week and some rotation flexibility.

CF Carlos Gomez has been hit by a pitch on the hands or wrist 13 times this season yet has avoided injury. Still, the Brewers’ leadoff batter wore protective shielding on a sleeve this week -- just in case. Gomez is batting .287 and has reached base 173 times, including 129 hits and 31 walks.