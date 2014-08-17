SS Jean Segura did not play because he bruised his right hand in Friday’s win. Segura was hurt trying to break up a double play. Elian Herrera started in his place.

RF Ryan Braun has hit LHP Clayton Kershaw well, compiling a .346 batting average in 26 at-bats entering Saturday, but had never homered off the reigning Cy Young winner. That ended Saturday, though, as Braun lifted a two-run blast into the seats in right in the fourth inning of the Brewers’ 3-2 victory. Braun has 15 home runs this season.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (8-6) had a strong outing and posted his second win over the Dodgers in eight career starts. Gallardo had a 1-4 record with a 5.98 ERA in seven previous starts but outdueled the seemingly invincible Kershaw and limited the National League West’s top club to a run and six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in eight innings on 96 pitches (58 strikes). “(Gallardo) was outstanding,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “I thought Kershaw threw the ball really well, but Yoni got the (three) runs. Great command. Fastball outstanding today. Really pitched off the fastball pretty much all game. Mixed in a slider and his curveball. Really dominated.”

OF Carlos Gomez is another Milwaukee hitter with some success against LHP Clayton Kershaw. Gomez was hitting .308 entering Saturday’s game against the Dodgers. Gomez homered for the first time off the Dodgers ace, drilling a solo shot in the sixth inning of Milwaukee’s win. Gomez has 19 home runs this season.