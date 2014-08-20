RHP Mike Fiers went seven innings and held the Blue Jays to a run on two hits and a walk while striking out six. In three starts since joining the rotation Aug. 8, Fiers has struck out 25 batters in 21 innings of work while issuing just three walks.

RHP Jim Henderson underwent surgery Tuesday on his ailing right shoulder and will not return this season, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday. After struggling in spring training, Henderson lost the closer’s job on opening day and never returned to his 2013 form, posting a 2-1 record and 7.11 ERA in 14 appearances before landing on the DL May 2 with right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Matt Garza played catch from about 120 feet Tuesday and is on track to rejoin the team in early September, manager Ron Roenicke said. Garza has been on the disabled list since Aug. 4 with a strained left oblique.

C Jonathan Lucory started at first base Tuesday and hit two doubles and scored twice. He leads the National League with 42 doubles this season and is 8-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs in his last six games.