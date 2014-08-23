RHP Wily Peralta takes the mound Saturday against the Pirates as the Brewers try to halt a two-game losing streak. Peralta has emerged as a stopper of sorts for the Brewers and is 5-1 with a 1.88 ERA six starts since the All-Star break. Peralta is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates, including 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two starts this season.

SS Jean Segura made two errors Friday and is now third among National League shortstops with 15 errors this season -- equaling his season total from a year ago. He’s struggled offensively, as well, going 2-for-16 in his last six games.

RHP Kyle Lohse threw a bullpen session Friday and is expected to be back in the rotation Monday when the Brewers open a three-game series against the Padres in San Diego. Lohse was scratched from his last start due to a sore ankle that had been nagging him for much of August and forced him from the game after three innings his last time out. With Lohse back in the rotation, manager Ron Roenicke said he plans to push the rest of his starters back by a day.

RHP Matt Garza will throw a bullpen session Sunday and is expected back in the Brewers rotation sometime during the first week of September, manager Ron Roenicke said Friday. Garza has been on the disabled list since Aug. 5, when he strained his left oblique while one-hitting the Cardinals in St. Louis. Roenicke said that Garza would probably throw a second bullpen session later next week, then make a minor league rehab start before rejoining the team.