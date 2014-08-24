RHP Wily Peralta allowed a career-high three home runs Saturday when he gave up eight runs -- seven earned -- on seven hits and three walks in a 10-2 loss to the Pirates. Peralta came into the game with a 6-1 record and a 1.59 ERA in his last seven starts and had never lost to the Pirates (2-0, 2.25 ERA, three career starts).

RHP Mike Fiers takes the mound Sunday as the Brewers try to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Pirates. Fiers is 3-0 with an 0.86 ERA in three starts since getting recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 9 but is 1-3 with a 6.64 ERA in six career appearances against the Pirates (1-2, 6.75 ERA in four starts).

SS Jean Segura was not in the starting lineup Saturday as manager Ron Roenicke wanted to give him a mental break. Segura went 0-for-3 and committed two errors in Milwaukee’s loss Friday and was 3-for-22 in his last eight games. Segura entered the game in the sixth inning as part of a double switch and finished the day 1-for-2.

LF Khris Davis hit his 33rd double of the season Saturday, moving him into sixth place among National League hitters. Davis is also sixth in the league this season with 55 extra-base hits.