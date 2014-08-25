RHP Mike Fiers struck out seven over seven innings and held the Pirates to two runs on two hits to record his fourth consecutive victory. In four starts since being recalled Aug. 8, Fiers allowed four earned runs in 28 innings of work with 32 strikeouts.

SS Jean Segura was out of the Brewers’ lineup for the second straight day as manager Ron Roenicke tries to give the struggling second-year player a mental break. Segura didn’t start Saturday but played the final four innings after a double-switch and went 1-for-2 at the plate. He was 3-for-22 in his eight previous games.

RHP Kyle Lohse returns to action Monday when the Brewers open a three-game set against the Padres in San Diego. Lohse was forced to skip his last start due to a sore right ankle, which had been bothering him since early August and forced him from his last start after just three innings of work. Lohse is 6-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 12 career starts against the Padres and 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA in five starts at Petco Park.

3B Aramis Ramirez had three hits, an RBI and scored a run Sunday. Since coming off the disabled list June 4, Ramirez is batting .328 (84-for-256) with eight home runs and 37 RBIs. In 20 August games, Ramirez is batting .416 (32-for-77) with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBIs.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez allowed a solo home run to Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen and a two-out walk but still earned his 39th save of the season and the 343rd of his career. Rodriguez ended the game with a strikeout of 1B Pedro Alvarez, giving him 999 for his career.

RHP Matt Garza (strained left oblique) reported no issues after throwing a bullpen session Sunday. He’ll do it again Tuesday but will likely need a minor league rehab assignment before returning to Milwaukee’s rotation.