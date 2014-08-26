RHP Kyle Lohse allowed one run on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts in six innings Monday night to beat the Padres in his first start since Aug. 13. He missed a start due to ankle soreness. “The ankle was fine,” said Lohse, who last pitched on Aug. 13 in Wrigley Field against the Cubs. “I‘m not used to having almost two weeks off late in the season. Everything else has been going good. I just needed a little break to get ahead of the ankle soreness.”

3B Aramis Ramirez, who fell a triple short of the cycle while driving in three runs Monday, is hitting .335 (87-for-260) with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 70 games since coming off the disabled list June 4.

RHP Matt Garza, on the disabled since Aug. 5 with a left oblique strain, will throw another bullpen session Tuesday. He might make one rehab start before the end of the minor league season before rejoining the Brewers.

RF Ryan Braun hit a solo homer and had three hits Monday night at Petco Park, but he came out in the seventh inning to give his sore right knee a rest. “Ryan should be ready for tomorrow’s game,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. Braun hit three homers in a 2012 game at Petco Park and has a career .329 average in the Padres’ home with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 19 games. “I enjoy hitting here,” Braun said of a ballpark most hitters despise. “I love the city. I love the ballpark. It’s a place I enjoy coming to. I see the ball well here.”