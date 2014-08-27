FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2014 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Scooter Gennett’s RBI double Tuesday night was his 26th double of the season. Gennett is hitting .414 (29-for-70) against National League West opponents this season.

RHP Matt Garza (left oblique strain) threw a successful bullpen Tuesday in San Diego. The Brewers will make a decision Wednesday or Thursday to either have Garza make a rehab start this weekend or directly rejoin the Brewers after rosters expand Sept. 1.

RF Ryan Braun, who left Monday’s game due to a sore right knee, was back in the starting lineup Tuesday. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, a rare off day in a park where he has a .312 career average and a .658 slugging percentage.

C Jonathan Lucroy hit his 44th double Tuesday night for his 59th extra-base hit of the season. He leads the major leagues in doubles and is fifth in the majors in extra-base hits.

