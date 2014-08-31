RHP Mike Fiers pitched his worst game as a starter since being promoted from Triple-A earlier this month. Even at that, it wasn’t all that bad. It’s just that when you make four starts and never allow more than two runs or three hits, it’s hard to keep it up. Fiers held the streaking San Francisco Giants to three runs on seven hits in seven innings Saturday night, but in the end he couldn’t match pitches with RHP Jake Peavy, who took a no-hitter into the eighth of a 3-1 Brewers loss. Fiers, who had averaged 8.0 strikeouts in his previous four starts, whiffed nine.

RHP Jimmy Nelson got some good news and some bad news Saturday. Suffice it to say, the good far outweighed the bad. Nelson was demoted to Class A Brevard County to make room for an extra reliever, RHP Alfredo Figaro, on the roster. But Nelson won’t even report to the minors. Instead, he will rejoin the Brewers on Monday in Chicago, where he will make his scheduled start against the Cubs. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke elected to save Nelson’s spot in the starting rotation by going with a six-man look next week, with RHP Matt Garza joining the group upon being reinstated from the disabled list Wednesday.

RHP Kyle Lohse provided good news for the Brewers simply by showing up for his last start. Sunday in San Francisco, he’s going to have to go a whole lot more than that to make a positive impression. After missing one start with a sprained ankle, Lohse demonstrated the injury is no longer a concern by going six innings Monday in a 10-1 win over the San Diego Padres. The Brewers would love a similar result Sunday in San Francisco against the Giants. It might be needed to avoid a series sweep and a season-worst five-game losing streak. Lohse is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA in six career starts against the Giants.

RHP Matt Garza will be activated off the disabled list Wednesday and start that day’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke announced Saturday. Garza hasn’t pitched since Aug. 3, when he suffered a strained left oblique in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Rather than bump someone from the starting rotation, Roenicke said Garza would be added to the quintet, creating a six-man rotation for the time being.

RHP Alfredo Figaro was promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday to join the overworked Brewers bullpen. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said he made the move because he had to exhaust three relievers for a total of six innings Friday night after ace RHP Wily Peralta had to be pulled after three innings. Figaro has had two previous stints in the big leagues this season, going 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA. He was pitching well (5-2 with a 3.71 ERA in 42 appearances) at Triple-A. The Brewers bullpen got a break in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants as starter RHP Mike Fiers pitched seven strong innings and only RHP Jeremy Jeffress had to be called upon to get three outs.