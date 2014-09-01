LHP Will Smith will see his role change a bit with Sunday’s acquisition of RHP Jonathan Broxton from the Cincinnati Reds. Smith leads the National League in appearances with 67, and it is possible the wear and tear is starting to show. Smith faced six batters and retired only two of them out during a seven-run seventh inning Sunday in the Brewers’ 15-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Broxton’s presence means Smith won’t have to be used as often in the eighth inning, and manager Ron Roenicke will be able to pick the left-hander’s spots earlier in the game, allowing him to be more of a specialist.

RHP Jimmy Nelson has never started a game against Monday’s opponent, the Chicago Cubs, but he has pleasant memories of Wrigley Field nonetheless. Nelson made his major league debut at the historic ballpark last September, throwing two perfect innings of relief against the Cubs. He followed that up with two more scoreless innings against the Cubs in a home game. Nelson is looking for a turnaround in fortune Monday, having gone winless (0-3) in his past four starts. The Brewers have gone to a six-man rotation this week in part to give the prospect a chance to prove he belongs. He will be recalled from a brief demotion to the minors that was merely a procedural move.

RHP Kyle Lohse couldn’t make it out of the sixth inning for the third time in his past five starts Sunday in the Brewers’ 15-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants. You can chalk this subpar effort up to running into a buzz saw. The Giants also bombed Brewers ace RHP Wily Peralta in a three-game series in which they scored 31 runs on 46 hits. Lohse gave up five of the Giants’ 10 extra-base hits in the game.

RHP Jonathan Broxton was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon and manager Bryan Price said the reliever will be missed. “He may be the best I’ve ever had in the bullpen as far as being professional and preparing the right way and showing everybody else how to get it done,” Price said.

RHP Jonathan Broxton was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday to bolster a shaky Milwaukee bullpen. Broxton’s chief role will be as a setup man for closer RHP Francisco Rodriguez, the same role he had with the Reds in front of LHP Aroldis Chapman. Broxton also has the ability to save games. He had seven saves early in the season for the Reds while Chapman was injured.

CF Carlos Gomez had to leave the Brewers’ 15-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants after spraining his left wrist while batting in the third inning Sunday. Gomez went straight to the clubhouse after his painful at-bat, and he was replaced in the field by OF Gerardo Parra in the bottom of the inning. X-rays taken during the game were negative. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke isn’t counting upon having Gomez for the opener of a three-game series in Chicago on Monday. In fact, the club is considering sending him home to Milwaukee to get checked out.