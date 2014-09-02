INF Jeff Bianchi (sore right elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Monday in order to make room on the Brewers 40-man roster. He batted .171 in 29 games this year.

OF Logan Schafer was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Schafer has batted .183 in 119 major league plate appearances this season and was demoted to the minors when the Brewers traded for Gerardo Parra on July 31. He batted .273 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 41 games with Nashville.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (2-5, 4.10 ERA) worked 6 1/3 innings in his 10th Brewers start, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking one. He gave up a two-run home run to Cubs catcher Welington Castillo in the fourth inning. Nelson was recalled from the roster of Class A Advanced Brevard County on Monday where he had a brief stay following last Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at San Diego. He came into the 2014 season as the top prospect in the Brewers organization, according to Baseball America. The move was a paper transaction that allowed Milwaukee to add a bullpen arm.

LHP Wei-Chung Wang was also reinstalled from the 15-day disabled list. He had been on the disabled list since July with left shoulder tightness. Wang is 0-0 in 13 appearances and an 11.12 ERA.

RHP Matt Garza (left oblique strain) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled on Monday. He had been out since the first week of August and scheduled to rejoin the rotation on Wednesday. Garza is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (8-7, 3.26 ERA) makes his 28th start of the season and second against the Cubs in Tuesday’s middle game. He had no decision in his last start against San Diego, a 3-2 Brewers loss in 10 innings. It was the first start of his career in which Gallardo had no strikeouts. Gallardo needs five strikeouts to pass Ben Sheets (1,206) for most on the team’s all-time leaderboard.

CF Carlos Gomez sat out Monday’s game after he felt was described as a “pop” in his left wrist during a swing in Sunday’s game at the Giants. X-rays were negative. The Brewers hope he will miss only a few days.