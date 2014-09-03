1B Matt Clark was another September call-up on Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville and made his major league debut with as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. Clark has 16 home runs and 37 RBIs since joining the Sounds. He previously played for the Mets’ Double-A affiliate, but he was released on June 25 due to a lack of 40-man roster space. The Brewers signed him to a minor league deal on July 5 and he jumped to Triple-A Nashville where he belted 16 homers with 37 RBIs while elevating his average to .316 in 53 games.

OF Caleb Gindl was designated for assignment on Tuesday. He saw action during Ryan Braun’s 50-game suspension in 2013 but has struggled in 2014 with a .227 average with Triple-A Nashville and a .149 average with 15 strikeouts in 47 at-bats in the last month.

INF Jason Rogers was also called up from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday and collected his first major league hit -- a double down the right field line -- in his first at-bat as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. Rogers has worked his way through the Brewers’ farm system since being selected in the 32nd round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft. Since climbing from Double-A to Nashville on June 27, he has boasted a .316 average with 11 homers and 39 RBIs over 57 games.

RHP Matt Garza (7-7, 3.58 ERA) makes his 24th start of the season and third against the Cubs, his former team, in Wednesday’s series finale. Garza last started on Aug. 3 at St. Louis and had no decision in Milwaukee’s 3-2 loss. He left that game with a left oblique strain and was placed on the disabled list and activated this week. He’s made 16 quality starts this season while holding opponents to a .226 average.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (8-8) was hit for four runs in the first inning and three more in the fifth as he suffered his second loss in his last three appearances. “Yovani was throwing the ball okay, but we made some errors and you get behind 4-0 again and you feel pressure on the offense to come back and score runs,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. Gallardo gave up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits while throwing 98 pitches. He walked two and struck out four.

CF Carlos Gomez’s left wrist injury isn’t as serious as feared following an examination this week, but he will be sidelined for at least a week and possibly more. “There’s no structural damage, which is really good but it’s a sprained left wrist and it is going to take some time,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “So he’s not going to swing a bat for a week.” Gomez was hurt on a swinging strike Sunday at San Francisco and left the game. He was batting .282 with 21 home runs and 65 RBIs when the injury occurred and hasn’t played since.

SS Hector Gomez was among three Tuesday call-ups from Triple-A Nashville. Gomez had a .391 batting average over the last month, with 12 of his 25 hits going for extra bases in that stretch. Over 121 games, Gomez hit .282 with 59 runs, 25 doubles, six triples, 15 homers and 49 RBIs. He was signed as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2004 and was claimed off waivers by the Brewers in June 2012.