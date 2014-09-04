RHP Wily Peralta (15-9, 3.82 ERA) makes his 28th start of the season and fourth against the first-place Cardinals on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. He started last Friday at San Francisco and suffered the loss in a 13-2 defeat. Peralta worked just three innings and gave up six earned runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out just one.

LF Khris Davis went 3-for-4 with a run scored as he posted his fourth game with three or more hits. He has hits in his last five games against the Cubs, going 7-for-19 (.368).

RHP Francisco Rodriguez is one save away from the fifth 40-save season of his career. He had 40 or more yearly between 2005 and 2008, including a major-league-record 62 in 2008 with the Angels. In 61 appearances this season, Rodriguez is 4-4 with a 3.00 ERA.

2B Rickie Weeks needs just two hits to reach 1,000 in his career. He would be the 12th player in Brewers history to do it. Weeks is batting .245 in 60 games with nine doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs. He struck out in an eighth-inning pinch-hitting appearance on Wednesday after going 0-1 with a walk on Tuesday.

RHP Matt Garza (7-8) struggled through a three-inning outing in his first game since coming off the 15-day disabled list on Monday. He gave up a season-high six earned runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking one. Garza, a one-time Cub, fell to 1-2 with a 5.82 ERA against his former team and is now 12-9 with a 2.97 ERA in 30 career starts at Wrigley Field.

RF Ryan Braun has left the Brewers to be with his wife, who was close to delivering the couple’s first child on Wednesday. He was 1-for-5 in the series’ first two games.

RF Gerardo Parra filled for RF Ryan Braun and went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to three games (6-for-12) while recording his 31st multi-hit game of the season.