OF Caleb Gindl, designated for assignment Tuesday, was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. He saw action during Ryan Braun’s 50-game suspension in 2013 but struggled in 2014 with Nashville, hitting .227/.310/354 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 110 games. He went 3-for-19 (.158) in eight games for Milwaukee this year.

RHP Jonathan Broxton made his Brewers debut with a scoreless eighth inning Thursday. Broxton had not pitched since Aug. 29. He was traded to Milwaukee on Sunday. Broxton allowed two hits and struck out a pair against St. Louis.

RF Ryan Braun was out of the Brewers’ lineup for the second straight game. Braun left the team Wednesday to return to Milwaukee where his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child. Braun is expected to be back in the lineup Friday when Milwaukee continues its four-game series with the Cardinals at Miller Park.

CF Carlos Gomez has yet to resume swinging a bat due to a sprained wrist, but he entered the Thursday’s game as a pinch runner. Manager Ron Roenicke said Gomez would be monitored over the next few days by team physician William Raasch in the hopes of speeding up the recovery process, originally expected to take at least a week.

C Jonathan Lucroy hit an RBI double in the first inning Thursday, improving his league-leading total to 47 doubles this season. He has hit 40 while serving as the Brewers’ catcher and needs just five more in that capacity to tie the major league record for doubles by a backstop in a single season.