RHP Mike Fiers earned his fifth victory in six starts this season, holding the Cardinals to two runs on seven hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings Friday night. Fiers struck out five St. Louis batters, giving him 46 in 41 2/3 innings since joining the Brewers rotation on Aug. 9. He has recorded a quality start in all six of his starts.

2B Scooter Gennett drove in three runs and finished with two hits Friday, his first multi-hit game since Aug. 24. Gennett left the game after eight innings with tightness in his leg, but expects to be back in the lineup Saturday against the Cardinals. Gennett missed four straight games in late July with soreness in his left quad.

RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers lineup after a two-game absence to be with his wife, Larisa, who gave birth to the couple’s first child Wednesday night. Braun is batting .233 since the All-Star break this season and is 4-for-25 with a home run during Milwaukee’s current losing streak. He went 1-for-4 with a single Friday.

CF Carlos Gomez has been cleared to resume baseball activities and will participate in batting practice Saturday afternoon, less than a week after spraining his left wrist in a 15-5 loss at San Francisco. Gomez has missed five games but showed noticeable improvement during an examination by team doctors Wednesday night and could return early next week, manager Ron Roenicke said.