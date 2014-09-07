RHP Kyle Lohse worked just four innings Saturday, tying his shortest start of the season, and allowed five runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. In his last six starts, Lohse is 1-4 with a 7.85 ERA after going 11-5 with a 3.07 ERA in his first 22 starts this season.

2B Rickie Weeks became the 12th player in franchise history to record 1,000 hits when he doubled off Cardinals RHP Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth inning Saturday. In the last year of a four-year, $38.5 million contract, Weeks is batting .265 while sharing time at second base with Scooter Gennett. Weeks is a .255 hitter this season in pinch-hit opportunities and .268 as a sub.

RF Ryan Braun was in the Brewers’ starting lineup Saturday despite originally being slated to sit out due to a nagging right hand injury. Braun singled in his first at-bat but was retired his next three times up and is batting .233 (39-for-167) since the All-Star break.

C Jonathan Lucroy extended his hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning double. He doubled twice in the game, giving him 49 for the season and 42 for a catcher. He needs five as a catcher to break Ivan Rodriguez’s single-season record for the position and four total to tie Lyle Overbay for the franchise record for doubles in one season.