RHP Jimmy Nelson was roughed up again Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks in a five-inning effort against the Cardinals. After dazzling at Triple-A Nashville this season, Nelson has cooled off since joining the Brewers rotation and is 0-5 with a 4.54 ERA in his last six starts. Manager Ron Roenicke said he would meet with the coaching staff and general manager Doug Melvin to determine whether or not Nelson will stay in the rotation, which is at six players after the return of RHP Matt Garza and Kyle Lohse from injury and the emergence of RHP Mike Fiers.

RF Ryan Braun went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to four games Sunday. Hitting just .233 since the All-Star break, Braun was moved up one spot to No. 2 in manager Ron Roenicke’s lineup Sunday in the hopes it would help Braun snap out of his slump and ignite the Brewers offense. Roenicke made the same move earlier in the season and it paid off as Braun hit .294 with a .860 OPS in 37 games batting second.

CF Carlos Gomez pinch-hit in the ninth inning and doubled off Adam Wainwright in his first plate appearance since spraining his wrist a week ago. Gomez was cleared to resume baseball activities earlier in the week and took part in batting practice Saturday and Sunday with the hopes of returning to the lineup early next week.

OF Gerardo Parra extended his hitting streak to seven games with a second-inning single off Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright. During his streak, Parra is 12-for-29 at the plate with a home run and five runs scored. Since joining the Brewers via a deadline trade from Arizona, Parra has appeared in 30 games and is batting .297 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs. He has also played all three outfield positions.